Woman treated for smoke inhalation after condo fire in Glendale

A family was displaced in a condo fire in Glendale this afternoon, firefighters said.

GLENDALE, Arizona — A woman was taken to a nearby hospital after a fire broke out at a Glendale condo Saturday afternoon. Firefighters said the woman is being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was confined to one two-story condo in the area of 59th and Olive avenues, firefighters said.

No other homes were affected, but the family who lived in the affected condo will need to find temporary means of living.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.