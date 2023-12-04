Wheelchair-bound woman left stranded after being dropped of at wrong medical facility by transport service

The 78-years-old woman is wheelchair-bound and relies on medical transport to take her to different doctor appointments each week.

PHOENIX — Every Monday Margot Einstein goes to see the same doctor for necessary treatment. However, last Monday's visit was one she said she'll remember.

"All I needed was someone to drive me to the correct doctor," she said.

Einstein, 78, is wheelchair-bound and relies on medical transport to take her to different doctor appointments each week.

Last Monday, the medical van came and picked her up. She said she was having a nice conversation with the driver but soon thought to herself the ride seemed longer. When the driver pulled up to the building, Einstein spoke up.

"And I said to the driver this is the wrong place," she said. "Oh no it's not this is what it said and I said, 'No it's not. I might be old but I know where we're going.'"

Einstein said she asked the driver to take her to the right office, but the driver told her she couldn't do that. So, Einstein called the transport company and was told she needed to go home and reschedule. The doctor's appointment though was necessary so when the driver said she either would go home or stay, Einstein chose to stay.

"So she pulled me out of the van and at this time I was hysterical and left me in the wheelchair on the sidewalk and drove away," she said. "I sat there for over an hour. I was sobbing and people walked by and no one paid attention. Finally three young nurses came out and they comforted me."

Those three nurses called an Uber and paid for Einstein to be taken to the right medical office about 25 minutes away. Einstein also said they contacted the transport company and told them she would need to be picked up from there at a certain time.

"This is wrong and it could happen to someone else and if they make a mistake they need to own up to it and correct it," she said.

12News reached out to the medical transport company ComTrans for comment but haven't heard back. Cigna said it's looking into it and sent a statement that said:

"We strive to provide customers with simple, convenient access to high-quality care, and we work with partners and providers who are aligned to this mission. If our high standards for quality haven't been met for a customer, we work to resolve any issues quickly because people deserve peace of mind when it comes to their health."

"I was scared to be left on the sidewalk all by myself," she said.

Einstein said ComTrans has reached out to apologize. She also said she's looking to move on from this and hopes it doesn't happen again.

