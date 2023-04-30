Arizona mom stung 75 times saving kids from bee attack

The woman saved her children from being stung during the attack, according to Arizona Fire & Medical Authority.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A woman is recovering after a bee attack in the Buckeye Valley area, according to authorities.

Arizona Fire & Medical Authority said the woman was stung more than 75 times while protecting her children after they were swarmed by bees.

AFMA along with the City of Buckeye responded to the incident.

The family had gone out to do a photo shoot when they were surrounded by the bees, according to AFMA.

AFMA said the mother’s “quick thinking saved her children from being stung.”

The woman was able to get her children into the safety of their car before the bees got to them.

The woman took the “brunt of the stings” according to AFMA

Fire crews arrived and were able to get the children out of the car.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. She is expected to be okay.

The AFMA posted a video of the rescue to its Facebook page.

“The crews used foam to calm the bees and rescue the children from the car,” AFMA said.

AFMA said if you are attacked by bees it is very important to get inside a safe place.

You should “run in a straight line, cover your face, and get to shelter,” AFMA said.

