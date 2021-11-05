x
Woman shot at Surprise home, police say

Suprise police said the woman is being treated at a local hospital and there's no active threat in the community.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A woman sustained a gunshot wound Friday afternoon at a home in Surprise, police said. 

The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a residence near Reems and Greenway roads. 

Surprise police said a woman has been taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. Her current health status is not known at this time.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there's currently no active threat to the community. 

