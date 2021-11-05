Woman shot at Surprise home, police say

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A woman sustained a gunshot wound Friday afternoon at a home in Surprise, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a residence near Reems and Greenway roads.
Surprise police said a woman has been taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. Her current health status is not known at this time.
Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there's currently no active threat to the community.
