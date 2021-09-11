Woman shot at an apartment complex in Mesa; man being questioned

The woman shot in the head was able to walk out of the apartment. A man was taken for questioning without incident, police say.

MESA, Ariz. — A woman was shot on the head at an apartment complex near Horne & Brown Road in Mesa, Saturday morning and walked out to the police when they arrived, Mesa police said.

A man is being questioned, but the police didn't say if he is a suspect.

Mesa Police Department received a call for a disturbance around 9 a.m. and a second call about a woman being shot in the head, the department said.

When they arrived at the scene, a woman with a shot wound walked out of her apartment and about 10 minutes later, three children came out of the apartment, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in the area and the children were safe.

Police said a man was inside de apartment, but they couldn’t make contact with him.

A SWAT team was called to the scene.

At around 4 p.m., and after not being successful in contacting the man for negotiations, police said officers entered the apartment and he is being questioned without incident.

Police said the suspect received medical treatment due to heat-related illness.