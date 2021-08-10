x
Valley

Woman shoots, kills boyfriend in north Phoenix, police say

Phoenix police say 26-year-old Alex Aguilar died Friday night after getting into a fight with his girlfriend.
Credit: 12 News

PHOENIX — A 26-year-old man died Friday night after getting into a fight with his girlfriend in north Phoenix, police say. 

Alex Aguilar was fatally shot near 29th Street and Bell Road at about 6:30 p.m. following an altercation with his 28-year-old girlfriend, according to the Phoenix Police Department. 

The girlfriend allegedly shot Aguilar during the fight. Investigators have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for prosecutorial review. 

