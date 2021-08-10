Woman shoots, kills boyfriend in north Phoenix, police say

Phoenix police say 26-year-old Alex Aguilar died Friday night after getting into a fight with his girlfriend.

PHOENIX — A 26-year-old man died Friday night after getting into a fight with his girlfriend in north Phoenix, police say.

Alex Aguilar was fatally shot near 29th Street and Bell Road at about 6:30 p.m. following an altercation with his 28-year-old girlfriend, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The girlfriend allegedly shot Aguilar during the fight. Investigators have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for prosecutorial review.

Up to Speed