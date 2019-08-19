SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise Police arrested a woman accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend, Friday.

Officers say they responded to a home near Grand Avenue and Norwich Road around 11 a.m.

Officers found 39-year-old George Urena unresponsive. Urena was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Investigators say Urena was arguing with his girlfriend, 37-year-old Lorraine Duarte Nila, when she picked up a handgun and shot him.

Duarte Nila was arrested and booked on one count of second-degree murder.