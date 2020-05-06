Woman seen spinning in viral rescue video sues City of Phoenix

Katalin Metro was hiking up Piestewa Peak when she injured her face and head. Her rescue led to her spinning in a basket 174 times underneath a helicopter.

PHOENIX — The hiker who was at the center of a viral video from a rescue off Piestewa Peak in 2019 has officially filed a lawsuit against the City of Phoenix.

Katalin Metro and her husband, George Metro, are plaintiffs on the lawsuit that seeks damages from the city following the June incident. The Metro's did not list a specific amount on the lawsuit, but filed a $2 million notice of claim against the city back in November.

Metro was hiking up Piestewa Peak with her husband when she fell, hurting her face and head. Crews airlifted her off the mountain after she had trouble walking down. But that led to the basket she was in spinning underneath the rescue helicopter 174 times according to a 12 News count.

According to the lawsuit, Katalin, who was 74 at the time of the rescue, told first responders she did not want to be taken off the trail by helicopter, but first responders opted to airlift her instead of using a Big Wheel unit to transport her off the trail.

The lawsuit states Katalin Metro suffered "significant and permanent injuries."

The Metro's are suing for the city to compensate them for injuries and damages including "damages for past and future pain, discomfort, loss of enjoyment of life, mental anxiety, anguish and permanent injury."

Additionally the lawsuit asks the city for special damages to be paid including past, present and future medical bills for Katalin Metro and loss of consortium for George Metro.

The Metro's filed suit on June 3 and the city says it has until June 23 to respond.