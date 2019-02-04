PHOENIX — Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself and later raped a woman outside Amigo Animal Clinic in Phoenix near Claire Drive and Cave Creek Road.

According to police, the assault happened on March 28. Teresa Steen, owner and manager of the clinic, said the employees are like a big close-knit family, so what happened to the victim hit hard for all the staff there.

"He snuck up on her from behind," Steen said.

She said she believes the suspect is the same one her employee had confronted just hours before the attack because he was masturbating outside the clinic, just a few feet away from the daycare next door.

"She confronted him immediately. She's not going to stand by and let that happen," Steen said.

When officers responded, the man was nowhere to be found, police said.

The same employee called police later in the day around 8:30 p.m. to report she had been raped. She reported being attacked and strangled from behind by the same man who had exposed himself outside the clinic earlier in the day, according to police.

The employee told police when she woke up she felt like she had been sexually assaulted, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

"Keep an eye out for him and call the police because this guy's got to get taken off the streets," Steen said.

Jo Clute, owner of the daycare next door, said everyone is shocked after the events, but thankfully the children didn't see anyone or anything.

"The instructions to all the teachers is, high alert. Stay off your cellphone, but keep your cellphones on. High alert is the most important thing," she said.