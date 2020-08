A woman is in critical condition after a near drowning at Lake Pleasant, according to Peoria Fire-Medical.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman is in critical condition after a near drowning at Lake Pleasant, according to Peoria Fire-Medical.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is also on scene.

A helicopter was being landed to fly the woman to a local hospital, authorities said.

More information has not yet been made available. We will update with new information as it becomes available.