95-year-old woman killed in south Phoenix crash

The Phoenix Police Department said a 95-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Sunday.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in south Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the three-vehicle crash happened Sunday morning near 67th Avenue and Broadway Road at about 7:45 a.m.

Two women were transported to the hospital in serious condition following the crash, police said. One of the women, 38-year-old Arbutus Wood, later died.

According to police, the two women were in a white car. The white car was driving southbound on 67th Avenue and entered the intersection at Broadway Road on a green light. A second brown vehicle drove through a red light at the intersection and hit the white car. The vehicles then hit a truck in the intersection waiting to make a left turn.

The investigation into the crash is on-going.

