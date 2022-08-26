Woman killed in Phoenix shooting, another injured

Police have identified the deceased as 37-year-old Latoya Davis.

PHOENIX — Two women were shot Thursday night in central Phoenix, leaving one of them dead and the other in the hospital.

The Phoenix Police Department say the women sustained gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of East Adams Street at about 9:30 p.m.

One woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the other succumbed to her gunshot wounds. The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Latoya Davis.

Police say detectives are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the Thursday night shooting.

Investigators have not disclosed any information they have on a possible suspect.

