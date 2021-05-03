Woman killed in Phoenix after apparent street racing-related crash

Phoenix PD said witness statements indicate two vehicles were street racing when one crashed into a Jeep making a left turn. The driver of the Jeep was killed.

PHOENIX — A woman was killed Sunday night in a crash on Indian School Road in what was likely a street racing related incident, the Phoenix Police Department said.

According to police, witness statements indicate that a black Chevrolet Camaro and an Infiniti Q50 were traveling side-by-side at a high rate of speed on Indian School near 91st Avenue when the Infiniti crashed into a Jeep Patriot making a left turn.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as 28-year-old Charissa Coleman, died at the hospital after the crash, police said.

The 34-year-old man who was driving the Infiniti was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and will be booked into jail for manslaughter upon his discharge, per Phoenix PD.