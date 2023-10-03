One person dead in west Phoenix crash

Police said the crash happened near 69th Avenue and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — One person has died in a west Phoenix crash, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Police Department said the three-vehicle crash happened before 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday evening near 69th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Police said a woman died in the crash. The woman's name has not been released.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area around the crash will be shut down for an extended period of time as the incident is investigated, according to police.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

