A woman was killed and a baby in her car was injured in a crash in Phoenix, officials said.

Phoenix police say a woman driving a car failed to stop at a stop sign when a dump truck hit her vehicle.

Another car hit the back of the dump truck, and the dump truck tipped, hitting three other parked vehicles, police said.

The woman died at the hospital of her injuries. She was identified as 25-year-old Denise Cruz. The 1-year-old baby in her car was injured. The baby's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The other drivers had minor injuries.

The investigation by Phoenix police is ongoing.