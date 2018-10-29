PHOENIX - A man and a woman were bound in a motel room in Phoenix early Sunday morning. The man escaped, but the woman was killed, according to Phoenix Police.

According to Phoenix Police, officers arrived to the motel in the 2700 block of W. Sweetwater Ave. around 7:55 a.m. on Sunday morning.

They located a man who told officers he and his girlfriend got into an altercation with some individuals visiting them in a room the pair were staying in.

Earlier in the morning, he and his girlfriend were bound up in the room. He was able to eventually escape and call for help.

But, his girlfriend, Tiffani Sellys, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix Police have not given any other information regarding the case and are asking anyone with any knowledge of the incident to contact Phoenix PD at 602-262-6141 or anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

