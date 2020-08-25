Woman killed after car collides into her in Buckeye Valley

Investigators say the victim, a woman in her 50s, was checking her mail when she was hit.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona — A woman was killed Monday evening after she was struck by a car while she was out getting the mail, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened near Gopher and Narramore roads, which is west of Estrella Mountain Ranch, around 7 p.m.

Investigators say the victim, a woman in her 50s, was checking her mailbox when she was hit. Paramedics rushed the woman to Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear, but she died shortly after arriving.