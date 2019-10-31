PHOENIX — A Chandler woman says she was expelled from GateWay Community College in Phoenix earlier this semester for using medical marijuana.

Sheida Assar, 31, has a medical marijuana card and uses it to treat chronic pain. She said she was expelled from the school after testing positive for marijuana.

Signs at the Washington campus where Assar was attending have posted signs that say the campus is "drug-free."

When asked about Assar's circumstances, a spokesperson for GateWay Community College sent the following statement:

"While we can't speak to the specifics of this particular individual, it is important to understand that our colleges offer several programs of study that require partnerships with employers throughout the Valley for students to receive experiential training opportunities, and those partners set their own conditions for participation in that training."

GateWay Community College released a report in 2018 saying their schools would continue to prohibit marijuana possession and use on campus for any purpose, in accordance with federal law.

Arizona was the 14th state to adopt a medical marijuana law, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, which is the licensing and issuing authority for the state's medical marijuana program. The state's Medical Marijuana Act went into effect in April 2011.

According to the latest numbers for September 2019, ADHS said there are 210,308 medical marijuana cardholders in the state.

