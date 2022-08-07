Woman injured after shooting at Mesa police headquarters

A 39-year-old woman is at the hospital after being involved in a shooting Thursday night at the headquarters of the Mesa Police Department.

MESA, Ariz. — A woman is at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being involved in a shooting at the Mesa Police Department headquarters.

On July 7 around 9 p.m., a Mesa police officer was driving a marked patrol vehicle. As he was entering the north gate into the secured parking lot at the headquarters near Country Club Drive and Main Street, another vehicle followed him through the gate and rammed the back of his patrol vehicle.

According to authorities, the officer exited his vehicle and the shooting occurred. Police added that the officer involved in the shooting did not sustain any serious injuries.

A 39-year-old woman is identified as the suspect involved in the incident. She was reportedly shot and transported to a hospital for treatment. Officials said she is expected to survive her injuries.

Mesa police is investigating the incident and will continue to provide updates as they become available. This is a developing story.

