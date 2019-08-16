CHANDLER, Ariz. — A woman in a wheelchair was seriously injured after being involved in a hit-and-run in Chandler, police say.

On Friday morning around 6:15 a.m., Chandler Police officers responded to a crash near California Street and Ray Road. According to police, a woman in a wheelchair was crossing Ray Road when she was hit by a dark-colored Dodge Caravan traveling west on Ray Road.

The woman was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital, police said. Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman who was injured.

According to a statement from a witness, the Caravan fled south on Iowa Street into the nearby neighborhood. Chandler police say the driver of the Caravan is described as a man in his late 30's with a mustache who was wearing a dark-colored hat.

Chandler PD added that the van has damage to the driver's side front bumper area. Investigators are still gathering additional evidence and are looking for any video surveillance of the suspect vehicle.

If anyone has information on this hit-and-run or surveillance video of the incident or vehicle in question, people are encouraged to contact the Chandler Police Department at (480) 782-4130.

