Woman in 'extremely critical condition' after a house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman has been rushed to the hospital in "extremely critical condition" following a house fire in north Phoenix Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire happened near 26th Street and Beardsley Road around 7:00 p.m.

The fire department said crews arrived to find the house engulfed with heavy smoke and flames.

"Crews conducted a search, rescue and fire attack," the fire department said. "While aggressively fighting the fire, crews simultaneously searched the interior of the home."

According to officials, firefighters located the woman inside the home and she was "overcome by the fire."

Crews quickly got her out of the house. She was treated by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.

According to the fire department, the homeowner, who has been displaced by the fire, is being assisted by Community Assistance Program.

The Fire Investigation Task Force is working to determine what caused the fire.

