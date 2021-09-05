Woman hospitalized after small plane crashes near Loop 202 in Chandler

The plane crashed on a highway overpass near south McClintock Drive around 8 p.m. That's about 1.5 miles southwest of Chandler Fashion Center.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A small plane made a crash landing near Loop 202 in Chandler Sunday night.

The plane crashed on a highway overpass near south McClintock Drive around 8:10 p.m. That's about 1.5 miles southwest of Chandler Fashion Center.

Firefighters say a 23-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital, but she didn't suffer serious injuries. She was the only person on board the plane.

The cause of the plane going down is under investigation.

Video from ADOT shows emergency crews in the area, and the department says the exit ramp off the Santan Freeway has been closed.

The FAA has been notified of the incident.

Loop 202 Santan eastbound at McClintock: The exit ramp is closed for a crash investigation.#phxtraffic #Loop202 pic.twitter.com/rcnZc67bra — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 10, 2021