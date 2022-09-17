Woman hospitalized after crashing into home in Goodyear, officials say

The crash occurred Saturday evening in the area of S. 173rd Avenue and W. Durango Street involving a single vehicle.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A woman was transported to the hospital after crashing through a wall of a home in Goodyear, police said.

The crash occurred Saturday evening in the area of Yuma Road and Cotton Lane involving a single vehicle.

Police say witnesses reported the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when she crashed into the home.

Fire crews had to extricate her from the car. She was transported with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the investigation is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

Up to Speed

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous