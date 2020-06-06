x
Skip Navigation

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

valley

Woman hit, killed by vehicles while crossing Phoenix street

The 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video features coverage of efforts to stop jaywalking. 

A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles on Friday night. 

Phoenix police say around 9:15 p.m. a 28-year-old woman was crossing mid-block on Thomas Road near N. 30th Street when she was hit by a Ford Freestyle SUV traveling eastbound, driven by a 86-year-old man. 

While the woman was on the ground police say she was then hit by a Nissan Frontier pickup truck, driven by a 61-year-old man.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. 

Both drivers stayed at the scene and there were no signs of impairment. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

RELATED: Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Glendale

RELATED: Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles, killed on I-10 near Wild Horse Pass

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash at Interstate 17 and Indian School Road