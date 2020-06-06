Woman hit, killed by vehicles while crossing Phoenix street

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video features coverage of efforts to stop jaywalking.
A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles on Friday night.
Phoenix police say around 9:15 p.m. a 28-year-old woman was crossing mid-block on Thomas Road near N. 30th Street when she was hit by a Ford Freestyle SUV traveling eastbound, driven by a 86-year-old man.
While the woman was on the ground police say she was then hit by a Nissan Frontier pickup truck, driven by a 61-year-old man.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Both drivers stayed at the scene and there were no signs of impairment.
The investigation is ongoing.