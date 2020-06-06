Woman hit, killed by vehicles while crossing Phoenix street

The 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles on Friday night.

Phoenix police say around 9:15 p.m. a 28-year-old woman was crossing mid-block on Thomas Road near N. 30th Street when she was hit by a Ford Freestyle SUV traveling eastbound, driven by a 86-year-old man.

While the woman was on the ground police say she was then hit by a Nissan Frontier pickup truck, driven by a 61-year-old man.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and there were no signs of impairment.