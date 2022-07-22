Woman hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant

Authorities say the woman had to be flown to the hospital for injuries sustained from a boating incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday afternoon after she was struck by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to the lake at about 3 p.m. for calls of a leg injury. A woman had apparently been injured by a boat propeller and needed to be rushed to the hospital.

MCSO said the woman was alert and talking as she was being flown to a medical facility.

The incident is still under investigation and MCSO had no further details to disclose.

Lake Pleasant has been the site of several drownings, injuries, and deaths so far this summer.

The most recent incident occurred last weekend after a man jumped off a boat without a life vest to cool off and failed to resurface. His body was later recovered by search crews.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone:

Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device:

Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.