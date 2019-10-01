SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman has died after she was hit by a car while she was crossing the road Wednesday night, Scottsdale police said.

The car traveling southbound on Scottsdale Road hit the woman around 6:30 p.m., police said. The woman was then taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say no further details are available at this time.

Scottsdale Road will remain closed between McDowell Road and Oak Street for the next several hours.