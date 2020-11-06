The City of Mesa Fire & Medical Department said they responded to a reported child birth in progress on the Loop 202 at Guadalupe Road.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story.

A woman gave birth to a baby while on the Loop 202 in Mesa on Thursday morning, officials said.

The City of Mesa Fire & Medical Department said they responded to a reported child birth in progress on the Loop 202 at Guadalupe Road.

The mother and child were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the baby was born before deputies arrived on scene.

The mother and child are "okay," Sgt. Kameron Lee said.

No other information was immediately known.