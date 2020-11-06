x
Skip Navigation

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

valley

Woman gives birth while driving on Loop 202 in East Valley

The City of Mesa Fire & Medical Department said they responded to a reported child birth in progress on the Loop 202 at Guadalupe Road.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story.

A woman gave birth to a baby while on the Loop 202 in Mesa on Thursday morning, officials said.

The City of Mesa Fire & Medical Department said they responded to a reported child birth in progress on the Loop 202 at Guadalupe Road.

The mother and child were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said. 

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the baby was born before deputies arrived on scene. 

The mother and child are "okay," Sgt. Kameron Lee said. 

No other information was immediately known.

RELATED: Healthy baby elephant born at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson

ALSO: Vancouver mom delivers baby while battling COVID-19 in medically induced coma

MORE: Baby girl born on leap day shares same birthday as father, a 1 in 2.1 million chance

IN OTHER NEWS: Nurse treating NICU baby also treated the child's father decades ago