Woman, girl injured in North Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — Two people, including a young girl, were transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash near N. Cave Creek and E. Mountain View roads, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

No extrication was required at the scene, Phoenix fire said.

A woman in her mid-40s was transported in critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, and a "pediatric female" was transported and is stable.

The intersection remains closed Tuesday afternoon.

