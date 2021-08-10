Woman, girl injured in North Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — Two people, including a young girl, were transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash near N. Cave Creek and E. Mountain View roads, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
No extrication was required at the scene, Phoenix fire said.
A woman in her mid-40s was transported in critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, and a "pediatric female" was transported and is stable.
The intersection remains closed Tuesday afternoon.
