Woman found dead in Phoenix, police investigate scene

Authorities are investigating the scene near Grand and Missouri avenues to determine if a vehicle crash was the cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A woman was found dead Friday morning in Phoenix after reports of a possible pedestrian crash.

Around 5 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a possible crash near Grand and Missouri avenues. Once on scene, officers reportedly found the body of a dead woman.

Detectives are currently investigating to determine if this was a vehicular crash, officials said.

Grand Avenue is currently shut down from Camelback Road and Bethany Home Road during the investigation. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as more information becomes available.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

12 News on YouTube