Woman found dead in central Phoenix, police say

Michelle Tate, 34, died Thursday night from gunshot wounds near Black Canyon Access and Bethany Home Road.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who sustained gunshot wounds Thursday night near Black Canyon Access and Bethany Home Road.

Police said the victim, identified as 34-year-old Michelle Tate, was found by officers at about 10:30 p.m. and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended at this time and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.