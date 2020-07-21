Woman found dead at Phoenix apartment during hazmat situation

Firefighters and police responded to a call about an injured person and identified a hazmat situation at the scene.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment Monday night.

Investigators say police and firefighters responded to a call about an injured person at an apartment near 15th Avenue and Pierson Street around 9 p.m.

Firefighters found a 50-year-old woman deceased at the scene.

First responders identified a hazmat situation at the scene and "quickly stabilized it," police said. Investigators have not given details on the type of hazmat situation.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.