Woman found dead at Phoenix apartment during hazmat situation

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment Monday night.
Investigators say police and firefighters responded to a call about an injured person at an apartment near 15th Avenue and Pierson Street around 9 p.m.
Firefighters found a 50-year-old woman deceased at the scene.
First responders identified a hazmat situation at the scene and "quickly stabilized it," police said. Investigators have not given details on the type of hazmat situation.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Officers are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at (602) 262-6141 or if individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.