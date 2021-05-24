Woman dies after being found with gunshot wound in Phoenix

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead, authorities said.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after being found with a gunshot wound on a Valley road Sunday, officials said.

On May 23, Phoenix police said officers responded to a call near Northern and 19th avenues. They found a woman with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead, authorities said. The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Authorities are working to determine what led up to the shooting and obtain suspect information. We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

12 News on YouTube