'She was a good woman': Family mourns Avondale woman killed in fire

Esther Cabrera died in a house fire over the weekend in Avondale. Other members of her family sustained injuries.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — An Avondale family is devastated after their mother’s home went up in flames Saturday night, resulting in the woman's death.

Martin Cabrera was sleeping in his mother’s spare living space behind her home when he was awakened by dogs fighting.

He sprung out of bed, only to discover that his mother's home was engulfed in flames.

Martin’s brother Frank and his son tried their best to save Esther Cabrera from the fire.

Unfortunately, Esther did not survive the fire.

Martin, his brother, and his son managed to make their way out but not without injury.

Frank and his son Cisco are in a local burn center awaiting surgery.

“My mom, she was a good woman, she was kind to everybody, people came who we don’t even know and brought her flowers...She’s gonna be missed,” Martin said.

Avondale fire is still investigating the scene but believes the fire was accidental.

Martin is currently displaced and seeking aid with Red Cross Arizona.

If you would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe fundraiser, follow this link.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.