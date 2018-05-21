GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A woman was ejected from a pickup truck after it rolled several times on northbound Loop 303.

The crash happened just south of Camelback Road late Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The truck landed on its roof and is blocking the off-ramp.

The woman who was ejected was driving. She is being transported to a nearby hospital in unstable condition, the Goodyear Fire Department said. A male passenger who was also in the truck was transported to a hospital as well, but in stable condition.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

© 2018 KPNX