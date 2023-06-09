Woman drowns in Paradise Valley pool

It was determined that she was beyond resuscitative efforts and was pronounced dead, the department said.

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman has died after she was found unresponsive in a Paradise Valley pool on Friday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the area near 44th Street and Lincoln Drive. Upon arrival, they found the woman and removed her from the pool.

It was determined that she was beyond resuscitative efforts and was pronounced dead, the department said.

The scene was turned over to Paradise Valley Police Department for investigation, Phoenix Fire said.

