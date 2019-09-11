A woman died from her injuries on Saturday after her apartment near Metrocenter Mall in Phoenix caught on fire.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the woman, who was not immediately identified, succumbed to her injuries.

No firefighters were injured.

Fire crews responded to the fire and found that it was quickly spreading in a ground floor apartment.

Crews were able to quickly control the fire and rescue the woman. She was transported to a local burn unit.

The fire was isolated to the single apartment. Nearby apartments were temporarily evacuated.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

No other information was immediately released.