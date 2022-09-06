Woman dies in north Phoenix crash

The driver was involved in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.

PHOENIX — A woman died Tuesday morning after her vehicle was involved in a north Phoenix collision.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

One of the drivers involved was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The crash may interrupt traffic along the eastbound lanes of Bell Road as police continue to investigate the fatal collision.

Phoenix Police are investigating a fatal accident in the area of 43rd Ave. and Bell Road.



Bell Road will be closed going eastbound from 43rd Ave. - 45th Ave. pic.twitter.com/ig841VCFw6 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 6, 2022

