Woman dies in fatal motorcycle crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Phoenix.

On the morning of Dec. 8, Phoenix police responded to the scene of a crash involving a car and motorcycle near 21st Street and Bell Road. According to police, a 55-year-old woman was driving the motorcycle east along Bell Road passing 21st Street when she hit a car turning onto Bell Road.

The woman driving the car was facing northbound attempting to make a left turn onto Bell Road from 21st Street when the crash happened, officials said. The driver reportedly showed no signs of impairment after being evaluated.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital but unfortunately she did not survive her injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

