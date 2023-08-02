Woman dies in central Phoenix crash

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon near 12th Street and Hatcher Road, police said.

PHOENIX — One woman is dead following a crash in central Phoenix Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Police Department said the two-vehicle crash happened just before 4 p.m. near 12th Street and Hatcher Road.

Police identified the woman as 47-year-old Charlotte Tomassie La Francis.

Police said preliminary information indicates La Francis drove through a red light at Hatcher Road while driving northbound on 12th Street.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died, according to police.

No other people were injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

