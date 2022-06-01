Woman dies after being hit by car while walking along Phoenix street

Around midnight on Nov. 3, police responded to a call near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road about a crash involving a pedestrian.

PHOENIX — A 30-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in Phoenix.

Around midnight on Nov. 3, police responded to a call near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road about a crash involving a pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said. The driver involved in the incident was going east when the crash happened.

The driver then drove to her work and called 911 to notify the police about what happened, the department said.

Detectives responded to the area to investigate the fatal crash, police said. When arriving at the scene, officers determined the victim was dead. Police have only identified the victim as a woman.

The driver of the passenger car was evaluated for impairment; however, no indications were seen.

The investigation is ongoing.

