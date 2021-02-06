Woman dies from 'natural' causes while hiking Lost Dog Wash Trail in Scottsdale

Police said the woman had trouble breathing and lost consciousness while hiking Sunday.

An Arizona woman died of a "natural" cause while hiking with a friend in Scottsdale Sunday, police said.

Raleigh Rosen, who was in her 40s, was hiking on the Lost Dog Wash Trail when she started having trouble breathing and lost consciousness, officers from the Scottsdale Police Department said.

She was pronounced dead on the trail.

Officials said no foul play is suspected in Rosen's death. The Maricopa Medical Examiner's Office listed the primary cause in Rosen's death as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is a buildup of cholesterol in the arteries.

