Woman dies after collision involving train in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman died Friday afternoon after a collision in Phoenix involving a train, police said.
The crash occurred near 48th and Madison streets at about 1 p.m.
The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her identity has not been disclosed.
Due to the train, both north and southbound traffic on 40th Street near Madison Street is blocked and drivers should seek alternate routes, police said.
