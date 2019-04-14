PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says a woman has died after being involved in a crash with another vehicle.

They identify the victim of Saturday night's accident as 49-year-old Regina Marie Ritter.

Police say that a car Ritter was attempting to pull out from a private drive failed to yield to the traffic and was struck by another vehicle on the driver's side. The crash happened on Indian School Road near 55th Avenue.

Ritter sustained numerous injuries from the collision and was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Ritter's 56-year-old male passenger wasn't injured.

They say the 37-year-old man driving the other vehicle involved was uninjured and remained on scene.

Police say the man wasn't impaired and speed doesn't appear to be a factor, but an investigation of the fatal crash is ongoing.