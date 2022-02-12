Woman, several birds dead after trailer, car fire in Rio Verde Foothills

Crews were forced into a defensive fire attack protecting livestock and additional recreational vehicles, the Rural Metro Fire Department said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman and several birds are dead after an early morning trailer fire in Rio Verde Foothills on Friday, the Rural Metro Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene north of Scottsdale to find two trailers and a car on fire, the department said. Officials were previously told by the 911 caller that the trailer was believed to be occupied.

Crews took a defensive position against the fire and protect nearby livestock and other vehicles when they saw the fire start to extend to a small building nearby, firefighters said. The fire was reportedly being fed by propane tanks on the trailers.

Firefighters found the body of the woman after they established fire control.

"Initial observations indicate the occupant may have barely exited the trailer before being overwhelmed by smoke or fire," the department said.

The property's owners told on-scene officials that the trailer housed the woman, who has yet to be identified, and several birds kept in cages. Firefighters believe all of the birds died as well, but the intense heat made it difficult to tell.

Authorities have not yet shared what they believe is the cause of the fire.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has since taken control of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

