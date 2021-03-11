Woman killed after Tesla crashed into truck in Paradise Valley

Officials said the driver of the Tesla lost control while traveling around a curve.

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — The driver of a Tesla has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Paradise Valley on Monday.

Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said around 4:53 p.m., a 2021 Tesla was driving near McDonald Drive and 47th Street when the driver lost control going around a curve.

The Tesla collided with a 2021 Ford Bronco traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Tesla, 36-year-old Nicole Baldovino of Phoenix, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Scottsdale, police said.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said impairment is not believed to be a factor.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous