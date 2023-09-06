Woman found dead in Phoenix home, police suspect homicide

A homicide investigation is underway after a 59-year-old woman was found deceased inside a Phoenix home Tuesday afternoon.

PHOENIX — A welfare check conducted by police in a Phoenix neighborhood resulted in officers finding a suspected murder victim.

At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department was dispatched to a residence near 24th Street and Lincoln Drive after getting a request to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of 59-year-old Patricia Hawking inside the home. The woman had sustained obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case and are working determine the circumstances leading up to Hawking's death. Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to call 480-WITNESS.

