A woman was found dead after firefighters extinguished a fire that burned a mobile home in Apache Junction early Friday morning.

According to Rural Metro Fire, firefighters responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. They discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-wide mobile home.

A person at the scene reported there might be a person still inside the burning home, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews worked to find the woman inside the home, but she was later found dead.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will be handling the investigation, according to Rural Metro.