A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle head-on car crash in Phoenix on Saturday.

The woman was declared dead on scene after the crash occurred at the intersection of 33rd and Grand avenues, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The man, who was approximately 24 years old, was taken to a local hospital for definitive care.

Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Police Department said the woman needed to be extricated from her vehicle with heavy rescue equipment.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Grand Avenue is closed between 35th and 33rd avenues because of the crash.

Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said it would be closed for the next few hours as officers investigate.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.