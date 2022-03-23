Woman dead, 2 men injured in head-on collision in central Phoenix

Authorities said impairment may have been a factor in a crash that left one person dead and two injured.

PHOENIX — A head-on collision in central Phoenix has left one woman dead and two men injured in central Phoenix Wednesday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department said a silver SUV was traveling westbound on Thomas Road near 50th Drive when it drove onto the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a brown vehicle.

The driver of the SUV, who was identified as 48-year-old Angela Casas, had life threatening injuries and later died at a local hospital.

A man who was the passenger in the SUV and a man who was the driver of the brown vehicle both had non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said impairment may have been a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous