Woman dead after wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in West Valley

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Cardinals Way, near State Farm Stadium.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 in the West Valley early Monday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Cardinals Way, near State Farm Stadium.

A car with two women inside was driving southbound in the northbound HOV lane.

Both women were taken to a nearby hospital. The driver had non-life threatening injuries and the passenger died from her injuries.

The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.

No one involved in the crash was immediately identified.

The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m.